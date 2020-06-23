FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is here to stay!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first full week of summer will be feeling like it! High pressure is going to dominate our forecast causing our temperatures to soar by the middle of next week.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 109F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F. Breezy.
