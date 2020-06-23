High-rise building under construction near UA campus evacuated because of fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A building under construction near the University of Arizona campus was evacuated because of a fire on Tuesday, June 23.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the 11th floor of a building being built near Second Street and Tyndall Avenue.
No injuries were reported, and all construction crews were evacuated safely.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
Tyndall Avenue was closed at Second Street while the fire department got the fire under control.
