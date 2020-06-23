‘A’ Mountain firework celebration postponed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is postponing this year’s annual “A” Mountain Fireworks celebration, originally scheduled for the 4th of July.
The decision was made to postpone the event due to the risk of increased community spread of COVID-19 and the extreme fire danger in the region as evidenced by the ongoing battle with the Bighorn Fire.
“The Mayor and Council and the City Management Team have taken significant measures to protect the community and our employees throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With the recent large spike in COVID cases and the current administrative order to postpone re-opening our City facilities to August 3, postponing the event at this time is the right decision to ensure that we stay on track slowing the spread and for our planned re-opening,” said City Manager Michael Ortega. “It is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future, when we can all safely come together, to celebrate coming out of this time of crisis and our return to a new normal for our community.”
A news release will be issued and announcements made via the City’s web and social media platforms when the event is rescheduled.
