Pima County receives complaints about businesses not requiring face masks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County said it has received about 50 complaints for businesses not abiding by the face covering requirement that went into effect Friday. The county will not investigate anonymous complaints. The city of Tucson’s face covering mandate went into effect Saturday morning.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it has received one call regarding a person not wearing a mask, but later found the person was exempt because of a medical condition. People with medical or mental health conditions or developmental disabilities don’t have to follow the mask requirement. City Spokesperson Andrew Squire said a person doesn’t have to provide any proof they have a medical condition.
Both the city and the county are making education the priority before any type of enforcement. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero's order says a citation would only happen if a person has "intentional disregard" for the mandate.
The city council planned to discuss passing a $50 penalty for those in violation of the mandate at its meeting Tuesday, but the meeting has been postponed. Squire said the Tucson Police Department or a community service officer would be the individuals to give the citation.
Visit the Pima County website to find a COVID-19 business and community reporting form.
