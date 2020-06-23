UPDATE: Tucson officials to discuss death of person in police custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson officials will host a Wednesday news conference to discuss the death of a person in police custody.
KOLD News 13 has learned the person died in April after the Tucson Police Department responded to a disturbance call.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she watched video of the in-custody death and was “anguished and deeply troubled by what I saw (Monday).”
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Tucson Police Department for comment but has not heard back, yet.
Romero said the city will not release the name of the person or the video/details of the incident, per the family’s request.
“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim during this extraordinarily difficult time. I want to assure our community that there will be a thorough and transparent investigation,” Romero said in a release. “I will be proposing that Mayor & Council act swiftly to adopt reforms and effective policy changes with input from our community. We can and must do better.”
A city council meeting set for Tuesday was postponed after a councilwoman claimed the community member died “at the hands of Tucson police officers.”
Lane Santa Cruz called the death a tragedy in a Facebook post.
The Tucson City Council had a study session planned for 12:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. They will now next meet on June 30.
The family of the person who died is expected to see the video on Wednesday.
“Out of sensitivity to the family involved, I agree with the council decision to postpone our meeting until TPD leadership has had an opportunity to meet with them privately and review the case,” council member Steve Kozachik said in a release to KOLD News 13. “Inflaming the situation prior to all of the facts being made public, especially given the national conversation related to police activity, is a disservice to everybody involved in this case.
In her Facebook post, Santa Cruz also mentioned a controversial ordinance, passed by the council April 21, that sought to keep people from entering a crime scene without permission or interfering with a police officer.
Ordinance 11746 made national news when several people incorrectly tweeted out that is prevented people from videoing police officers.
Mayor Regina Romero and others clarified the ordinance and the council was supposed to talk about it during its meetings.
Santa Cruz said she plans to work to repeal the ordinance during the next meeting, which is set for June 30.
Santa Cruz’s full statement can be seen below.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.