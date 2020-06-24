Detectives investigating a homicide after 16-year-old dies from gunshot wound

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a young victim died after being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound on June 23, 2020.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim identified as 16-year-old Jaden Pillors at Tucson Medical Center.
Authorities say Pillors was transported to the hospital by a friend. Shortly after 1 a.m., Pillors was pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified.
Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Detectives spoke with Jaden’s adult friend who drove him to the hospital. Authorities say the friend was with him when he was shot and provided some information to detectives; however, they are still trying to determine the exact location of the incident and who was involved.
Detectives are also looking for information on where Pillors was or who he was with on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning (06/22/20 - 06/23/20).
Detectives are currently following up on leads in the case, but are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call 88-CRIME.
