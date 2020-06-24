FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first full week of summer will be feeling like it! High pressure is going to dominate our forecast causing our temperatures to soar by the middle of next week. Next week, we’ll look for an increase in moisture, cooler temps, and hopefully some isolated rain chances!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 108F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. Light breeze.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid 90s. Windy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.