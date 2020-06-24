Medical Examiner releases autopsy, toxicology reports on recent in-custody death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has released autopsy and toxicology reports on Carlos Ingram-Lopez, who died on April 21 while in police custody.
This comes after three police officers with the Tucson Police Department allegedly involved in the death have resigned.
According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint with cardiac left ventricular hypertrophy as a significant contributing condition.” The manner of death has not been determined.
Prior to his dead there was reported shouting with aggressive behavior and reported physical restraint.
The toxicology report showed positive tests for stimulants, both benzoylecgonine and cocaine.
