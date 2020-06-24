PACC gets $150,000 for resource center to support foster program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spring Point Partners is awarding Pima Animal Care Center a $150,000 grant.
The funds will be dedicated to further expanding the shelter’s foster program, creating a system to reduce pets’ length of stay in shelter and get them to foster and adoptive homes more quickly.
The grant has been donated to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, PACC’s official nonprofit partner.
“The goal is to provide better, faster service to our community and to more quickly get pets from the shelter to foster homes,” said Kristen Hassen, the Director of Animal Services..
There have been several studies that show pets in foster care are healthier and happier. Currently, PACC is housing 608 pets in foster homes and has already increased the percentage of animals being housed in foster in order to reduce the number of people gathering at PACC and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
”Throughout the pandemic, we have taken in 25-45 pets every single day,” Hassen said. “We expect that number to increase as the busy puppy and kitten summer season continues. Our incredible foster community is helping us to save lives and keep people safe during this unprecedented time.”
With the funds from this grant, Friends of PACC will hire a Program Manager to oversee the intake-to-foster program. They will aim to send most pets to foster homes within 72 hours of arriving at PACC, and will work to increase the number of volunteers who help make the foster program a success.
The funds will also fund a One Health Research Coordinator. This position will work hand-in-hand with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health One Health Program to develop and direct students to answer critical research questions related to foster care and animal welfare and will study the impacts of increased community engagement.
To make an appointment to foster a pet, visit the PACC website at pima.gov/animalcare and follow PACC social media accounts to stay on top of the ever-changing situation.
