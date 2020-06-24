UPDATE: Deadly crash closes portion of Wilmot Road near Park Place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed southbound lanes of Wilmot Road between Park Place Drive and 16th Street while they investigate a fatal crash.
Police say the two-vehicle crash happened near Wilmot Road and 16th Street early on Wednesday, June 24.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver stayed at the scene.
Police believe impairment is a factor in the crash and are investigating the second driver.
There is no estimated time yet for when Wilmot Road will be open again.
