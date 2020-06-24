Tucson police identify victim of deadly crash on southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department identified the victim of a fatal four-vehicle crash on the city’s southeast side as 32-year-old Johnathan Glenn Andrews.
The crash happened near the intersection of Kolb Road and Irvington Road on Friday, June 19 at around 7 p.m. Investigators say a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia SUV traveled northbound on Kolb Road when it collided into the back of Andrews’ 2016 Nissan Versa stopped the intersection red light, according to a news release.
This collision caused a chain reaction, where the Nissan hit a 1997 Cadillac sitting in front of it, which hit the rear of a 2019 Volkswagen SUV in front of the Cadillac. Officers determined Andrews, and the drivers of the Cadillac and the Volkswagon were not impaired at the time of the collision.
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where Andrews later died.
Roadway evidence shows speed was a factor in the collision and officers plan to determine impairment of the Toyota driver through medical records, the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued.
