Vice President Mike Pence to visit Southern Arizona next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday, June 24, he will make a stop in Tucson next week.
Pence is scheduled to visit Tucson next Tuesday, June 30, where he will hold a gathering in part of his “Faith in America Tour,” which kicked off last week. Pence will then visit Yuma to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Pence, who is Trump’s continued running mate for the 2020 presidential election, is also the White House’s leader of the Coronavirus Taskforce.
