FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat breaks after today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first full week of summer will be feeling like it! High pressure is going to dominate our forecast causing our temperatures to soar by the middle of next week. Next week, we’ll look for an increase in moisture, cooler temps, and stronger winds as an upper level trough moves through.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. Light breeze.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F. Light breeze.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid 90s. Windy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 100F.
