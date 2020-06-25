Following several poisonings, Arizona health officials issue warning about toxic contaminant found in some hand sanitizers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona health officials have issued a warning about a spike in toxic poisonings from hand sanitizer.
According to the Arizona Poison Drug and Information Center, more than 20 people have been hospitalized over the last few weeks due to methanol poisoning.
Most cases are from northeastern Arizona, and all involved ingesting sanitizer.
The announcement came just days after the FDA warned the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain methanol, a very toxic substance.
“The problem right now is that it’s a contaminant.,” said Arizona Poison Drug & Information Center Director Steve Dudley. “So, you can read the label but it’s not going to be there because it’s not supposed to be in there.
“A part of that could absolutely be homemade hand sanitizers, things that are improperly distilled.”
When ingested, methanol can cause blindness, seizures, organ failure and death.
But it can also be absorbed through the skin and that lower level toxicity can cause nausea and dizziness.
The products identified by the FDA are:
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
