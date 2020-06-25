Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating officer-involved shooting on north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the city’s north side.
In a community alert, officials said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, on the 500 block of West River Road near Oracle Road. The scene is just outside popular bowling alley Fiest Lanes.
One person was taken to a local hospital, the alert stated. The extent of their injuries is still unknown.
No deputies were injured and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes in this area.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.