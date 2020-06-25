Roadrunners partner with Vitalant to host July 1 blood drive

In addition, all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. An authorized Food and Drug Administration test, it indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. The antibody test is NOT a way to find out if you are currently infected with this virus. While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help people who are still recovering from coronavirus infection. Blood donors can log onto their Vitalant confidential donor portal to access test results within three weeks after their donation. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.