Suspect in custody after five separate fires spark over three-month span

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on Wednesday for three counts of arson and two counts of reckless burning after two incidents in late March through mid-June earlier this year.
26-year-old Colin Cromer was arrested after a fire was reported on March 30, 2020 behind the Blue Horizon Motel at 5150 E. Hwy 90. Police say the fire started in the field behind the laundry room of the motel, burning some bushes and an old recliner.
The second and third cases occurred on May 25 and May 26. A fire on May 25 burned part of a Staples building located at 4299 E. Highway 90, but did not cause severe structural damage according to officials. A fire on May 26 was set near a Fry’s Food Store near the previous, burning a bush and some low-laying vegetation.
A fourth fire occurred on May 27 in a wash near Lenzner Avenue and Fry Boulevard. The fire only burned vegetation. A fifth fire occurred on June 12 near the intersection of Highway 90 and Tree Top Avenue, when a pile of clothes was set on fire in a wash. An SVPD officer was able to put out the fire before it caused further damage.
Several other recent fires in the Sierra Vista area remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.
