Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

Trump will tout a contract won in April by Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build up to 10 Navy frigates. The shipbuilder plans to invest $200 million to expand the Marinette facility because of the contract. The company employs about 2,500 people now, and the deal could add 1,000 jobs and be worth $5.6 billion if all the ships are built. It's the first new major shipbuilding program for the Navy in more than a decade.