Tucson Fire Department responds to south side shed fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a shed fire in a neighborhood on the city’s south side.
In a tweet, officials with TFD said the fire happened at a property on the 100 block of East Aviation Drive, near the intersection of East Sixth Avenue and East Ajo Way.
No firefighters were hurt but one civilian did suffer minor burns when they tried to hose down the flames, the tweet stated. That person refused medical treatment.
Crews were able to get the flames under control before they spread to nearby homes and also saved chickens threatened by the fire.
Fire investigators are on the scene, looking into how the blaze started.
