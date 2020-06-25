Woman dies weeks after crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has died weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Tucson, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said they were told June 24 that Adeesha Ebony Williams, 25, passed away.
The TPD said Williams was heading west on 22nd Street on June 4 when she made left turn on Columbus Boulevard. The vehicle she was in collided with a pick-up truck that was traveling east on 22nd.
At the time, the TPD said Williams suffered injuries that were life threatening while her passenger was seriously injured.
The TPD said the driver of the pick-up showed no signs of impairment and Williams could not be tested due to her injuries. Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to investigators.
The investigation in ongoing and detectives are trying to find out which vehicle had the right of way prior to the crash.
No charges or citations have been issued as of June 25.
