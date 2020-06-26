Arizona Attorney General’s Office sends cease and desist letter to church that hosted Trump rally

The cease and desist letter addressed to Dream City Church’s senior pastor reads, “The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is aware of public representations you made recently regarding Dream City Church installing an air filtration system purchased from Clean Air EXP. In particular, this letter concerns your statements that the filtration system ‘kills 99% of COVID within 10 minutes’ and that ‘when you come into (the church’s) auditorium, 99% of COVID is gone.’ ‘So you know when you come down here, you’ll be safe and protected.’”