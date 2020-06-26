Arizona Attorney General’s Office sends cease and desist letter to church that hosted Trump rally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office sent cease and desist letters to Clean Air EXP and Phoenix-based Dream City Church over claims their purification systems could neutralize COVID-19.
The cease and desist letter addressed to Dream City Church’s senior pastor reads, “The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is aware of public representations you made recently regarding Dream City Church installing an air filtration system purchased from Clean Air EXP. In particular, this letter concerns your statements that the filtration system ‘kills 99% of COVID within 10 minutes’ and that ‘when you come into (the church’s) auditorium, 99% of COVID is gone.’ ‘So you know when you come down here, you’ll be safe and protected.’”
This comes after Dream City Church rented out its 3,000-seat sanctuary that was used to host a rally for President Donald Trump.
“Because Dream City rents its facility for public events not related to church functions, the church was placed notice that misrepresentations and false promises related to the safety of church facilities may violate the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act,” Brnovich said.
The attorney general’s office said there is no scientific evidence that exists to support that claim. Also, the statements in Clean Air EXP’s representations about its systems appear to be based on aerosol testing solely of an entirely different virus, the cystovirus Phi6 and bacteria, and surface testing of other COVID-like viruses that do not include COVID-19.
Brnovich’s office demands Dream City Church remove any still-posted statements regarding the church’s air filtration system’s effectiveness against COVID-19 and refrain from making any such further representations until Clean Air EXP can provide scientific evidence of its effectiveness against COVID-19 specifically, and its effectiveness in large spaces like Dream City Church’s 3,000-seat sanctuary.
The deadline to comply with this demand is Monday, June 29 at 5 p.m.
The attorney general’s office also demands the church keep all documents related to rentals going back six months, “in anticipation of possible consumer fraud litigation.”
The attorney general’s office sent a similar letter to the president of Clean Air EXP, warning the company those who violated the Consumer Fraud Act may be subject to civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation.
Clean Air EXP is also required to preserve all written and electronic materials related to its sale or advertisement of any products related to COVID-19 in anticipation of consumer fraud litigation.
