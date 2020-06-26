FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps are heading down!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first full week of summer will be feeling like it! High pressure is going to dominate our forecast causing our temperatures to soar by the middle of next week. Next week, we’ll look for an increase in moisture, cooler temps, and stronger winds as an upper level trough moves through.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F. Breezy with gusts of 25 mph from the west.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. Windy with gusts of 30 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. Windy with gusts of 35 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid 90s. Windy with gusts of 40 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Windy with gusts of 30mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F.
