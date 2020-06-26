TFD crews extinguish fire in vacant duplex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to a fire in a vacant duplex in midtown late on Thursday, June 25.
According to information from TFD, the fire happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of N. Sparkman Boulevard, near Glenn Street and Country Club Road.
There were no injuries reported.
The first crews at the scene found the fire on the exterior of the duplex had extended to the attic.
Nine units had the fire under control within 17 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
