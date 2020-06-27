One person dies following scooter collision in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Tucson Police Department say one man is dead following a fatal collision on the morning of Wednesday, June 24. Investigators have not issued any charges or citations at this time.
In a news release, investigators stated the victim, 62-year-old Martin T. Derrig, rode his scooter eastbound on Prince Road nearing First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a 2009 Hyundai Sonata traveling the same way. The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
Derrig, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to the hospital where he later died, the release state. Investigators aren’t sure if Derrig died from injuries he suffered in the crash or from a pre-existing condition.
Detectives determined neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, according to the release.
