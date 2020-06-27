Pence calls off Arizona campaign visit as COVID-19 cases rise statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vice President Mike Pence has postponed his trip to Tucson, according to the Associated Press.
The move comes after days of record-setting spikes in COVID-19 cases across Arizona.
Pence was scheduled to visit Tucson for his “Faith in America” tour rally on Tuesday, June 30 then head over to Yuma to talk about the border and the state’s COVID-19 response with Gov. Doug Ducey. He is still expected to meet with Ducey, the AP reported, but will not go through with the rally.
The decision to cancel is a stark difference between President Donald Trump, who held a rally for young voters at a church in Phoenix last week where masks were provided but wearing them was not mandatory.
The Democratic National Committee released a statement Saturday, responding to the canceled trip and calling out the administration for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coronavirus cases in Florida and Arizona are spiking thanks to Trump’s ineffective response to this crisis -- and the fact they were trying to hold unsafe events in these states at all is just another demonstration of their incompetence and bad judgment. The truth is that the spike in these states is an indictment of Trump’s botched handling of this pandemic, and it’s clear Pence can’t defend their record.”
