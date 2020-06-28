Coconino National Forest closes multiple campground sites to stop spread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coconino National Forest Supervisor, Laura Jo West signed an order to close multiple campgrounds to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Following sites will be closed from June 27, 2020 until October 31, 2020, or until rescinded, whichever comes first:
- Red Rock Visitor Center
- Palatki Heritage Site
- V-V Heritage Site
- Chavez Crossing Group Campground
- Clear Creek Group Campground
- Dairy Spring Group Campground
- Elks Group Campground
- Long Valley W.C. Group Campground
- Moqui Group Campground
- O’Leary Group Campground
- Knoll Lake Campground
- Rock Crossing Campground
- Apache Maid Cabin
- Crescent Moon Cabin
- Fossil Creek (including Waterfall, Irving, 502/708 jct., Homestead (upper & lower), Fossil Bridge, Tonto
- Bench, Mazatzal, and Childs)
- Lawrence Crossing Dispersed Camping
- Lava River Cave
Those who violate the order could face a fine of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or six months in jail.
