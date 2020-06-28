Coconino National Forest closes multiple campground sites to stop spread

June 28, 2020 at 2:35 PM MST - Updated June 28 at 2:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coconino National Forest Supervisor, Laura Jo West signed an order to close multiple campgrounds to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Following sites will be closed from June 27, 2020 until October 31, 2020, or until rescinded, whichever comes first:

  • Red Rock Visitor Center
  • Palatki Heritage Site
  • V-V Heritage Site
  • Chavez Crossing Group Campground
  • Clear Creek Group Campground
  • Dairy Spring Group Campground
  • Elks Group Campground
  • Long Valley W.C. Group Campground
  • Moqui Group Campground
  • O’Leary Group Campground
  • Knoll Lake Campground
  • Rock Crossing Campground
  • Apache Maid Cabin
  • Crescent Moon Cabin
  • Fossil Creek (including Waterfall, Irving, 502/708 jct., Homestead (upper & lower), Fossil Bridge, Tonto
  • Bench, Mazatzal, and Childs)
  • Lawrence Crossing Dispersed Camping
  • Lava River Cave

Those who violate the order could face a fine of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or six months in jail.

