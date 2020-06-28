FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and windy with a chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A red flag warning will be in effect from noon until 8pm Monday. Cooler temperatures through the middle of the week, before high pressure builds in allowing our temperatures to climb back into the triple digits along with storm chances through the holiday weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs upper 90s. Windy with gusts of 40 mph. Red Flag Warning in effect until 8pm.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter with a high of 102F. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mainly sunny and hot with a high of 106F. 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.
