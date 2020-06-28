UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to 104,690 acres, containment at 45 percent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn Fire has burned 104,690 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains and is 45% contained as of late Sunday, June 28.
Two communities have been asked to evacuate due to the fire, Redington and Summerhaven. An interactive map of the evacuation zones can be found at the top of this story and HERE.
As of Saturday night, no shelters are open. Anyone who needs help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349. A list of resources for residents and firefighters can be found HERE.
The blaze was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest on Friday, June 5.
Officials provide a live update at 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day. We will embed the latest video below, but you can watch them at https://www.facebook.com/bighornfireinfo.
There is a thunderstorm threat early Saturday night. Minimum temps will be 56 to 61 degrees in upper elevations and 67 to 73 at the valley floor.
SATURDAY: On the eastern flank, winds pushed the fire east outside of this morning’s fire perimeter. Fixed wing aircraft and helicopters dropped retardant and water to check fire spread and allow dozers to continue contingency line construction. Structure protection crews deployed to ranches in the area and burnout operations were conducted to protect property ahead of the fire. Firefighters improved line near Willow Canyon, Palisade Canyon, and Green Mountain. There was minimal fire activity on the fire’s west side, however, helicopters and ground crews reinforced line just east of Saddlebrooke. Equipment backhaul continued from fireline along the south, west, and north sides of the fire. There were no calls for initial attack on new fire starts.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Work will focus on limiting fire spread east towards Redington. Crews will use road systems 1½ miles west of Redington as primary line. Point protection of structures west of Redington will continue. A structure protection group will be working along the Catalina Highway between Summerhaven and Willow Canyon. Firing operations will continue south of Willow Canyon along the Catalina Highway. Fireline along the fire’s south, west, and north sides will be in patrol status.
SUNDAY: A red flag warning is in effect today and Monday. Most of the fire growth happened on the southeastern lobe of the fire. The fire was wind-driven with a strong eastern push. Crews focused on this area of the fire and worked to stop the fire from spreading further east. Summerhaven to Green Mountain remains unharmed at this time. Sabino Canyon and Ventana Canyon are also being protected from flames and firefighters feel they’ve controlled this area. Crews will keep an eye on wind patterns throughout Sunday. Higher humidity and wind is in the forecast today.
You can check out the smoke forecast HERE.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. Learn more about the program HERE.
- If your area is set to “READY” you should prepare for threats to your community.
- If your area is put on “SET" mode, there is significant danger and you should consider voluntarily evacuating.
- When your area is put on “GO!" you should leave the area immediately.
An interactive map of the current orders for the Tucson area can be found at the top of this story or HERE.
The areas under a “GO!” order are:
- East slope of the Catalina Mountains south of the Pima County line and west of the community of Redington
- Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven, Mt. Bigelow
- Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon
- Redington community bordered by county lines on the north and east
The areas under a “SET” order are:
- Portions of east Golder Ranch area
- Catalina Foothills areas east of Kolb Road within northern areas of Ventana Canyon neighborhoods
The areas under a “READY” order are:
- Oro Valley areas from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Catalina Foothills areas from First Avenue to Alvernon Way
- Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road, north of Skyline Drive
- Community of Oracle near Peppersauce Canyon
Right now, there are no shelters open. Anyone who needs help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349.
For a list of resources available to residents and firefighters, go to https://www.kold.com/2020/06/12/help-available-residents-firefighters-impacted-by-bighorn-fire/
Those under evacuation orders from the fire may go there for assistance, to cool off, get snacks, and other information.
Large animal sheltering is at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue in Tucson.
Pima Animal Care Center is housing pets, the after-hours number is 520-724-5900 and press 4. The daytime line is 520-724-5961. More information can be found HERE.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Bighorn Fire information can be found HERE.
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found HERE.
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program HERE.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but open to residents and business owners.
Catalina State Park is also closed, as is Sabino and Bear canyons. Most trails have also been closed. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area.
Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
- PERSONNEL 1,168 people battling the fire
- EQUIPMENT: 26 hand crews, 9 dozers, 90 engines, 28 water-tenders, 10 helicopters
- MEDICAL: Seven crew members have suffered minor injuries
- COST: To battle the blaze, crews have spent $30.1 million
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.