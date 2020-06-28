UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to 104,690 acres, containment at 45 percent

SATURDAY: On the eastern flank, winds pushed the fire east outside of this morning’s fire perimeter. Fixed wing aircraft and helicopters dropped retardant and water to check fire spread and allow dozers to continue contingency line construction. Structure protection crews deployed to ranches in the area and burnout operations were conducted to protect property ahead of the fire. Firefighters improved line near Willow Canyon, Palisade Canyon, and Green Mountain. There was minimal fire activity on the fire’s west side, however, helicopters and ground crews reinforced line just east of Saddlebrooke. Equipment backhaul continued from fireline along the south, west, and north sides of the fire. There were no calls for initial attack on new fire starts.