ACTION DAY: Gusty forecast results in red flag warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued an Action Day for Monday, June 29, because of windy conditions and low relative humidity - creating dangerous fire conditions for southern Arizona.
A red flag warning will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Monday. Cooler temperatures last through the middle of the week, before high pressure builds in, allowing temperatures to climb into the triple digits along with increased storm chances through the holiday weekend.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid 90s. Windy with gusts of 40 mph. Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy with a 10 percent chance for storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter with a high of 102. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mainly sunny and hot with a high of 106. 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105. 20 percent chance for showers and storms.
