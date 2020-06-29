Authorities looking for suspect in shooting death of woman on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a south-side shooting that left a woman dead late Sunday, June 28.
The Tucson Police Department said Tara A. Hufault was in Rodeo Park around 11 p.m. when she was struck by gunfire.
The TPD said Hufault, 29, was there to meet up with someone and was with two friends prior to the shooting.
Hufault, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, was found inside a vehicle at the park, which is located at 5001 South Nogales Highway.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go https://88crime.org/
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.