BREAKING: Gov. Ducey closes all bars, gyms, movie theaters for 30 days

The start of school in Arizona has been pushed back until Aug. 17

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks to close for at least 30 days over virus. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 29, 2020 at 3:31 PM MST - Updated June 29 at 3:54 PM
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks to close for 30 days due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The start of school was pushed back to Aug. 17, but Ducey said that could change again if the virus spreads more.

Ducey made the announcement during a news conference Monday, June 29. The executive order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

“This will help relieve stress on our health care system and give time for new transmissions to slow,” Ducey tweeted out.

Ducey also said outdoor gatherings of 50 people or more are banned.

The executive order does not require restaurants to close, Ducey said.

