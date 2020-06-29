Crash results in closure of eastbound I-10 off ramp at Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound I-10 off ramp at Grant Road was closed temporarily because of a crash on Monday morning, June 29.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash came after a man fled an attempted traffic stop near Gardner Lane and La Cholla Boulevard just before 2 a.m.
After fleeing the traffic stop and eluding deputies, the man drove east on I-10 and crashed on the Grant Road off ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
