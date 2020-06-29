Crash results in closure of eastbound I-10 off ramp at Grant Road

The crash happened on the eastbound I-10 off ramp at Grant Road. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 29, 2020 at 5:26 AM MST - Updated June 29 at 5:26 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound I-10 off ramp at Grant Road was closed temporarily because of a crash on Monday morning, June 29.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash came after a man fled an attempted traffic stop near Gardner Lane and La Cholla Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

After fleeing the traffic stop and eluding deputies, the man drove east on I-10 and crashed on the Grant Road off ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

