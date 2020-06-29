FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red flag warning in place!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A red flag warning will be in effect from noon until 8pm Monday. Cooler temperatures through the middle of the week, before high pressure builds in allowing our temperatures to climb back into the triple digits along with storm chances through the holiday weekend.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid 90s. Windy with gusts of 40 mph. Red Flag Warning in effect until 8pm.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy with a 10% chance for storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter with a high of 102F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mainly sunny and hot with a high of 106F. 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
