Fourth of July celebrations cancelled or postponed across Pima County

“The Mayor and Council and the City Management Team have taken significant measures to protect the community and our employees throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With the recent large spike in COVID cases and the current administrative order to postpone re-opening our City facilities to August 3, postponing the event at this time is the right decision to ensure that we stay on track slowing the spread and for our planned re-opening,” said City Manager Michael Ortega. “It is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future, when we can all safely come together, to celebrate coming out of this time of crisis and our return to a new normal for our community.”