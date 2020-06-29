Fourth of July celebrations cancelled or postponed across Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials in Pima County are cancelling or postponing their Fourth of July celebrations due to COVID-19 and weather risks this year.
Here is a list of celebrations and events impacted:
The City of Tucson is postponing this year’s annual “A” Mountain Fireworks celebration, originally scheduled for the 4th of July.
The decision was made to postpone the event due to the risk of increased community spread of COVID-19 and the extreme fire danger in the region as evidenced by the ongoing battle with the Bighorn Fire.
“The Mayor and Council and the City Management Team have taken significant measures to protect the community and our employees throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With the recent large spike in COVID cases and the current administrative order to postpone re-opening our City facilities to August 3, postponing the event at this time is the right decision to ensure that we stay on track slowing the spread and for our planned re-opening,” said City Manager Michael Ortega. “It is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future, when we can all safely come together, to celebrate coming out of this time of crisis and our return to a new normal for our community.”
A news release will be issued and announcements made via the City’s web and social media platforms when the event is rescheduled.
City facilities will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Friday’s trash pickup will shift to Thursday, July 2, and Thursday’s pickup will occur on Wednesday, July 1. No special pickups will be available on Wednesday.
The Sierra Vista Rotary Club, in partnership with the City of Sierra Vista, will present the community an aerial-only fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day starting shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
Other annual Fourth of July activities typically held in Veterans Memorial Park have been cancelled due to health guidelines protecting against the spread of COVID-19. The Rotary Club is also forgoing ground fireworks to focus on an all-aerial display residents can enjoy while safely social distancing throughout the community.
A safety perimeter will be established around where the fireworks are ignited west of the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex. Prior to the display, Tacoma Street and Las Brisas Way will be closed at Coronado Drive. In addition, the Highway 90 Bypass will be closed from Coronado Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway starting at about 6 p.m. Many residents will be able to see the aerial display from their own homes and it will be visible from public spaces throughout the community.
Due to the ongoing Bighorn Fire, the Town of Oro Valley has postponed its July 4th fireworks show.
A new date for the fireworks has not been determined, but the town will make an announcement once a new date for the fireworks has been scheduled.
“The timing for the fireworks just isn’t right. We are thankful for our partner, Golder Ranch Fire District, and all that they do,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs. “We understand it may disappointing for our residents, but at this time it’s best to ensure everyone’s safety and keep our resources focused on the fires in the region. As for a make-up date, the town will find a time later this year when we can all come together as a community and safely celebrate our nation’s birthday.”
The town had planned to launch the fireworks at Naranja Park on July 4th. No onsite spectators were to be permitted in the park during the fireworks, and the town had already cancelled its July 4th celebration activities.
“The safety of the public and of our firefighters is our number one priority. We are hopeful that our community will be able to celebrate in a fun and unique way, while putting safety first this summer,” said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about its spread and the ability to maintain social distancing at large events, the town’s Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled its Movies on the Lawn series—slated to begin Saturday, June 20. This cancellation also includes the movies scheduled on Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, August 14. The town is looking into rescheduling the movies as drive-in movies. Stay tuned for details!
The town has also cancelled the Round up at the Ranch 2020 5k run/walk scheduled for Sunday, July 19.
Visit www.orovalleyaz.gov to review the town’s calendar of events.
