TFD paramedics treat burn victim in ATV fire near Lakeside Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was treated for burn injuries after an all-terrain vehicle caught fire at a home near Camino Seco and Golf Links road on Monday, June 29.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, someone was working on an ATV/quad when it caught fire at a home in the 3200 block of Stearn Lake Drive, which is near Lakeside Park.
Fire crews extinguished the fire, which police said was threatening the home.
No further information was immediately available.
