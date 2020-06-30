Bars, restaurants react to new executive order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday that per a new Executive Order, bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks to close for 30 days.
The governor said it's due to the rising cases of COVID-19, saying at his press conference the number of cases was going in the wrong direction and that the virus is not going away at this point in time.
His order says that they had to shut down at 8 p.m. Monday, which left little time for business owners to prepare when the announcement came around 3:30 p.m.
Todd Getzelman, the owner of Revel on 9th Ave decided to not put off the inevitable after hearing the announcement.
“I guess I’ll shut her down at 7 o’clock and call it a day,” said Getzelman who normally closes at 9 p.m.
Getzelman said he is frustrated and feeling like he’s dealing with consequences he didn’t contribute to.
“I feel like Pima County and Tucson specifically has been a little better than other parts of Arizona in terms of exposure. So it feels like we are kind of getting punished a little bit for some bad actors up in Phoenix, but it is what it is.”
He’s not the only Tucson small business that’s dealing with the fallout from the rise in COVID cases.
"Some people choose not to wear masks, some people choose not to social distance and now we have to pay for it," said owner of Power and Exercise Fitness Center Lawrence Simeza.
Simeza, along with other gym owners, were given 5 hours notice that they would have to shut down at 8 pm.
As a 24 hour gym—it’s created quite the mess.
“I have send emails and calling everybody and say hey you can’t come to the gym tonight the gym is shut down.”
It’s adding salt to an already open wound seeing as Simeza’s gym is on Ruthrauff that’s closed for construction.
“We’ve been hit 2 or 3 times within three months so it’s pretty tough,” said Simeza.
And with 50 percent of his clients not even back after the first shut down, it could keep his doors closed for good.
“You don’t even know if you’ll be able to open again. Just because we’re already 2 months shut down and another month on top of that? We don’t even know.”
It’s diving headfirst into the unknown for everyone having to close up shop.
Hoping they make it through another month behind closed doors.
”For this to happen now, in the middle of summer, when things are already relatively slow, its definitely going to be tricky,” said Getzelman.
In this executive order the businesses can go back to pick up, drive thru and delivery options.
