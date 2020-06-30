Border Patrol: More than 20 migrants found in utility truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seventeen immigrants are in custody after being apprehended by Border Patrol in Yuma Tuesday, June 30.
More than 20 immigrants were found inside a utility truck with Arizona license plates and Las Vegas registration.
Border Patrol said the group, all Mexican nationals, crossed into the United States along the Colorado River.
A thorough search by agents revealed there was no escape from the inside compartment of the vehicle, indicating there was no way of getting our without assistance.
Among the group, five escaped back to Mexico and one was apprehended by Mexican authorities. The driver of the utility vehicle was immediately detained.
Individuals can anonymously report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435.
