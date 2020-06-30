FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see rain this week?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The cooler temperatures from the trough continue through the rest of the week, before high pressure builds in allowing our temperatures to climb back into the triple digits. This high pressure looks to park itself over the four corners region and that means we will see an increase in moisture and hopefully some storm chances!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy with a 10% chance for storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with high of 101F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mainly sunny and hot with a high of 105F. 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 106F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105F. 10% chance of storms.
