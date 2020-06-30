Hospitals staff up for 4th of July amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This 4th of July, medical professionals will likely be working rather celebrating the holiday.
With the COVID-19 spike in Arizona, local hospitals are asking more people to work during the holiday. Tucson Medical Center says they staff based on expected volumes whether or not it’s a holiday.
"Clearly, with the escalation of hospitalizations related to individuals with COVID-19, the severity of the illness and the critical care required to care for them, there will be more people working than a more typical summer holiday," said Alex Horvath, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.
Banner University Medical Center says they are working to ensure adequate staffing during the holiday. They’re also urging you to take the proper precautions, now more than ever, to stop the spread.
- If you are sick stay home except to receive medical care
- Wear a mask when you’re in public near others
- Stay six feet away from others
- Wash your hands frequently
- Wipe down surfaces that may be infected
- Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people
The holidays can be an extra busy time for hospitals and health care workers urge those to celebrate the 4th of July safely.
