PACC needs foster pet families for new Community Resource Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people want to know ways they can help out.
Pima Animal Care Center has the answer for you: fostering a pet.
During a normal summer season, PACC takes in 50-100 strays per day.
To help meet this need and reduce the time a pet stays in the shelter, PACC is creating a new Community Resource Center.
Spring Point Partners has donated $150,000 to make it happen.
These funds will help further expand the shelter’s foster program, creating a system to get pets into foster and adoptive homes more quickly.
But they can't do it without your help.
PACC needs “on-deck” foster families, which means you’ll essentially be on call whenever the shelter checks in a pet they think would do well in your care.
So far, the program has already placed three dogs with foster families. One dog, Noodle, has even been adopted.
But PACC wants to keep the momentum going.
“This need is going to continue. It’s not just a pandemic thing. It’s ongoing because that’s always been the biggest area we’ve needed help. How do we get these strays into homes, because it’s just better for them,” said Nikki Reck, public information officer for PACC.
If you’re interested in becoming an “on-deck” foster family, you can sign up HERE.
If you’re not in a place to keep a pet with you, you can give to PACC’s nonprofit or help them stock up on supplies through their Amazon wish list.
