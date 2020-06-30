Southern Arizona districts react to Gov. Ducey’s delay to school year

“I am very thankful for the flexibility our Governor is giving schools and I expect this type of governance for the remainder of the pandemic. I would love to see schools have the ability for remote learning without losing dollars. This is not the time to cut budgets but rather bolster them for the well-being of students and staff. I am also very concerned about the Governors five day in-person mandate option schools must provide. In my opinion, this is an unsafe mandate and schools should be allowed to dictate their own schedules. I would respectfully ask that the governor start to tackle the issues of liability clauses, fire drill practices, and lockdown procedures for future guidance. There is a lot of work to be done and these decisions need to be made swiftly.”