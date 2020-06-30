Tucson MVD office closes after COVID-19 cases among employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed the doors of a Motor Vehicle Division location in Tucson due to staffing issues.
This comes after at least four employees recently tested positive for COVID-19. Those employees worked at the MVD office off of Shannon Road, near Ina Road.
An ADOT spokesperson released this statement in an email to KOLD News 13:
“MVD employees are members of the community at large. With COVID-19 widespread in communities, MVD offices have had employees report positive tests and need to quarantine. That includes four employees in recent days at the Shannon Road location. When an employee tests positive, other employees in that office are notified and encouraged to be tested if they wish. As a result, the Shannon Road location is currently closed. When an employee tests positive, counties have procedures for contact tracing.”
None of the employees in question at the Shannon Road office handled road tests, according to ADOT.
The spokesperson said the location is closed because there isn’t sufficient staff available at the moment. No information was available on when it will resume normal business.
Last week, ADOT asked the public for patience with service delays due to the current public health situation. A press release stated there are staffing limitations due to the ongoing public health emergency, which has resulted in delays to some Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customer service operations.
The release stated mail delivery and phone wait times have been affected.
On June 19, ADOT announced face coverings would be required for ADOT employees and customers at all offices.
According to ADOT, the Motor Vehicle Division has taken multiple steps to reduce contact between customer service representatives and customers since the start of the public health situation. Appointments are required and limited to transactions that must be done in person, customer service representatives stay in one location and clear screens separating employees and customers as well as social distancing markers have been placed in every office.
There is also a statewide customer service phone line to handle some transactions and online offerings increased significantly with more services being added to www.azmvdnow.gov.
With the exception of road tests, which none of the employees in question at the Shannon Road office handle, MVD business can be done with distancing recommended by state and federal health officials.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.