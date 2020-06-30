Col. Joseph Turnham takes command of 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s a new man in charge of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Colonel Michael Drowley is leaving his post after two years and taking his place is Colonel Joseph Turnham.
“I am leaving here more ready than when I got here, leaving better than I started and I know that Davis-Monthan is the way to do business,” Drowley said. “I am humbled to have been your wingman and honored to have served with you. Rescue and attack.”
“To the men and women of the 355th Wing, I pledge to you that I will be a leader of character, compassion and confidence,” Turnham said. “I will be laser focused on delivering warfighting excellence through the center of the rescue and attack universe that is Davis-Monthan. I will leave it all on the field when it comes to caring for our Airmen and their families, and I will work tirelessly to build on all the outstanding accomplishments across the wing and within our mission partners. I am humbled to be your commander and honored to serve you as we continue to serve our great nation.”
This is a big deal because this is the Air Force’s largest rescue and attack mission with 11,000 airmen and 34 unique mission partners.
This was a much smaller change of command celebration than normal because of COVID-19.
Colonel Drowley now heads off to become the 57th Wing Commander at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
Drowley said he is confident Turnham will take this wing to the next level of excellence.
