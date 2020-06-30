Col. Joseph Turnham takes command of 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

“To the men and women of the 355th Wing, I pledge to you that I will be a leader of character, compassion and confidence,” Turnham said. “I will be laser focused on delivering warfighting excellence through the center of the rescue and attack universe that is Davis-Monthan. I will leave it all on the field when it comes to caring for our Airmen and their families, and I will work tirelessly to build on all the outstanding accomplishments across the wing and within our mission partners. I am humbled to be your commander and honored to serve you as we continue to serve our great nation.”