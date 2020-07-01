Diocese of Tucson suspends public worship amid COVID-19 uprisings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Effective today, the Diocese of Tucson once again suspended public worship in response to the growing cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.
In a YouTube video published today in the Diocese of Tucson website, Bishop Edward Weisenburger strongly recommended the suspension of public worship.
“As of today, our perishes will no longer be open to the public,” Weisenburger said. “Now is the time to let the church come to you in your homes.”
Weisenburger announced this just days after Gov. Doug Ducey passed his executive order to limit gatherings to less than 50 people for 30 days.
“My hope is this temporary suspension will be brief, but we owe it to our healthcare workers, along with the most vulnerable among us, to take this critical step.”
For more information on online masses visit diocesetucson.org/masses
