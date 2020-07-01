Man arrested on six child sex charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 32-year-old Aaron Dibuonoa on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on six felony charges stemming from an investigation into reports of child molestation.
The investigation began on June 11, 2020 when SVPD received allegations that Dibuono had sexually molested a minor in 2012. Detectives with the SVPD Special Operations Bureau were able to develop probable cause to arrest Dibuono.
Dibuono was charged with aggravated luring of a minor for sex, luring a minor for sex, furnishing harmful material to a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, child molestation, and involving a minor in a drug offense. He is being held in Cochise County Jail without bond.
