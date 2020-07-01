Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has died in a single vehicle collision last night in Sahuarita.
Officers responded to a single vehicle collision at Nogales Hwy and Sahuarita Rd. on June 30, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
70-year-old Alfred Eaton was discovered at the scene. Life saving measures were attempted, however, the Eaton did not survive.
The investigation showed Eaton, who was the sole occupant, was traveling southbound on Sahuarita Rd when he lost control of his motorcycle.
Authorities say Eaton suffered a medical issue prior to the collision.
Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. Officers say Eaton was wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.
