Phoenix-area luxury health club loses liquor licenses for ignoring Ducey’s executive order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Phoenix businesses are the first to have their liquor licenses suspended for ignoring Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order.
Rooftop Bistro and Life Cafe on 2580 E. Camelback, both operated by Life Time Biltmore and part of the luxury health club, had their licenses suspended on Wednesday, July 1.
Life Time Biltmore is a gym and refused to close it doors, despite Ducey’s executive order to close down all bars, gyms, and fitness facilities on Monday, June 29.
Ducey’s most recent executive order allows “law enforcement or any regulatory body” to go after businesses not in compliance with the shutdown.
According to Ducey’s order, action must be taken against licenses to provide for health, safety, and welfare of the public. It isn’t known whether their licenses will be indefinitely suspended.
