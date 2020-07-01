Phoenix-area luxury health club loses liquor licenses for ignoring Ducey’s executive order

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona has developed a reputation over the past decade for being one of the country's greatest political flashpoints, with divisive debates over of immigration, rambunctious populists and a divided GOP. But the Arizona politician who's had the most consequential decision this past week is Ducey, a buttoned-down ice cream executive who managed to put his stamp on the U.S. Senate. Ducey, the onetime chief executive officer of Cold Stone Creamery, on Tuesday, Sept. 4 named former senator Jon Kyl to fill the seat vacated by the late John McCain. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) (Source: Matt York)