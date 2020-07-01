Phoenix-area luxury health club loses liquor licenses for ignoring Ducey’s executive order

Life Time Biltmore refused to close its doors as required by state law

Phoenix-area luxury health club loses liquor licenses for ignoring Ducey’s executive order
FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona has developed a reputation over the past decade for being one of the country's greatest political flashpoints, with divisive debates over of immigration, rambunctious populists and a divided GOP. But the Arizona politician who's had the most consequential decision this past week is Ducey, a buttoned-down ice cream executive who managed to put his stamp on the U.S. Senate. Ducey, the onetime chief executive officer of Cold Stone Creamery, on Tuesday, Sept. 4 named former senator Jon Kyl to fill the seat vacated by the late John McCain. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) (Source: Matt York)
July 1, 2020 at 1:08 PM MST - Updated July 1 at 1:10 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Phoenix businesses are the first to have their liquor licenses suspended for ignoring Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order.

Rooftop Bistro and Life Cafe on 2580 E. Camelback, both operated by Life Time Biltmore and part of the luxury health club, had their licenses suspended on Wednesday, July 1.

Life Time Biltmore is a gym and refused to close it doors, despite Ducey’s executive order to close down all bars, gyms, and fitness facilities on Monday, June 29.

Ducey’s most recent executive order allows “law enforcement or any regulatory body” to go after businesses not in compliance with the shutdown.

According to Ducey’s order, action must be taken against licenses to provide for health, safety, and welfare of the public. It isn’t known whether their licenses will be indefinitely suspended.

Gov. Ducey Executive Order ... by Michael Cooper on Scribd

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.