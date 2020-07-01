Power pole falls on apartment building, transformer explosion sparks 2-alarm fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several people were displaced from their homes when a power pole fell on an apartment building, and an ensuing transformer explosion sparked a 2-alarm fire early on Wednesday, July 1.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of East Lind Road, near East Fort Lowell Road and North Dodge Boulevard.
No injuries or fire were reported in the original call of the fallen pole, so responding units were dispatched Code 2 - with no lights and sirens. Upon arrival, a transformer blew just after 1 a.m., sparking a quickly spreading fire.
A full alarm was dispatched at 1:02 a.m. and a second alarm was dispatched at 1:29 a.m.
Fifty-five firefighters had the fire under control in 89 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but several residents were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross of Southern Arizona was called to assist.
Tucson Electric Power crews were on scene to restore power to the area.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.
