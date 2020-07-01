Sheriff Napier weighs in on face mask requirement, says PCSD will focus on education rather than punishment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it will focus on education, not enforcement when it comes to both the county’s face covering requirement and Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order that shut down bar, gyms and movie theaters.
In a Facebook post made Wednesday, July 1, Sheriff Mark Napier asked everyone to wear a face covering when in public and when social distancing is not possible.
“This is not a significant imposition on anyone,” he wrote. “I do not understand the visceral reaction to doing so. Public health officials have stated this may do some good to slow the rate of infection and protect those most vulnerable to serious/fatal effects of the virus. These seem to me to be good reasons to endure the minor imposition of wearing a face covering when necessary.”
Napier also said the PCSD will concentrate on educating the public rather than writing citations.
“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will not be engaging in enforcement actions regarding the Board of Supervisor’s Resolution,” he wrote. “This is consistent with both our posture toward educating the public and Section 5 of the Resolution. Regarding the Governor’s Executive Order, we will be educating the public and asking for compliance. We hope these simple and reasonable steps will eliminate the need for any enforcement action.”
