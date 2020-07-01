UPDATE: Arrest made after man dies at scene of crash

Michael Stewart Jr. is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Matthew Hosford, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
June 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM MST - Updated July 1 at 12:25 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man who crashed a box truck into a house on Tuesday, June 30.

According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old Michael Stewart Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a crash in the 7800 block of West Dos Rotundo Drive, near Twin Peaks and Interstate 10, and found the driver, 39-year-old Matthew Hosford, beside the truck suffering from injuries that did not appear to be from the crash. Hosford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. The truck had crashed through a chain-link fence and into a home.

Investigating detectives said the two men got into an altercation before the crash.

