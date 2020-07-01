UPDATE: Arrest made after man dies at scene of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man who crashed a box truck into a house on Tuesday, June 30.
According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old Michael Stewart Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Deputies responded to a crash in the 7800 block of West Dos Rotundo Drive, near Twin Peaks and Interstate 10, and found the driver, 39-year-old Matthew Hosford, beside the truck suffering from injuries that did not appear to be from the crash. Hosford was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. The truck had crashed through a chain-link fence and into a home.
Investigating detectives said the two men got into an altercation before the crash.
